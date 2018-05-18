Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A funeral date has been set for World Cup legend Ray Wilson MBE.

Family and friends will say a final farewell at Huddersfield Crematorium on Wednesday, June 6.

Ray, 83, of Slaithwaite , died on Tuesday after a two-year battle with dementia.

Dad-of-two Ray was arguably England’s greatest ever left-back and was one of the heroes of England’s World Cup victory in 1966 .

Ray spent most of his playing career with Huddersfield Town and Everton. His potential as a left-back was first spotted by Town manager Bill Shankly.

It was under Shankly that Ray established himself in the first team in the late 1950s. He went on to make more than 250 appearances for Town.

Ray, who leaves a wife Pat and sons Russell and Neil, was a modest man who was respected throughout the football world.

When news of his death was announced there were tributes from some of the biggest names in the game.

World Cup-winning teammate Sir Bobby Charlton said: “Ray was an excellent teammate at international level for many years and a close friend.

“We shared some wonderful memories throughout our career and I had the pleasure of being his room-mate.

“Ray was a great man and he will be missed by so many people.”

And former England striker Jimmy Greaves said: “We had some laughs and some very late nights. In many people’s eyes the best English left-back ever.”

The funeral will take place at 12.30pm and the family ask for donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Society .

The family has also asked that no-one wears black.