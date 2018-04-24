Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £15,000 fundraising bid has been launched to challenge the closure of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Campaign group Hands Off HRI were successful in securing a judicial review – a court case that will look into the business case for the closure of HRI’s Accident and Emergency and main hospital building.

The court hearing will take place between June 12 and 14 at Leeds Crown Court.

But legal aid will not fund all of the costs associated with preparing the case for court, so they’re launching a £15,000 fundraising bid which you can donate to via www.crowdjustice.com/case/hands-off-hri

A spokesperson for Hands Off HRI explained: “The Judicial Review is the culmination of two and a half years’ hard work and will be critical to maintain hospital services in Huddersfield.

“We will pull out all the stops to raise this cash so that our war chest is full and we are wholly prepared to take on and win this fight.

“The support we continue to get has been amazing from our supporters in the town, but we are also going nationwide to appeal for help. We are very confident that we will secure the necessary funding but we ask everyone to access the link and pledge their support.

“We are now fast approaching our end game and this is one more hurdle that we need to clear but the people of Huddersfield and beyond who care passionately about this hospital will see the need to dig deep.”

They have been advised by their legal counsel that further expert evidence will need to be commissioned to help strengthen their case.

This will not be covered by their legal aid certificate, which has so far helped to fund the case, so the group is now going out to their wider support network around the country appealing for help.

Hands Off HRI will be having their annual general meeting on Wednesday, April 25 at the Brian Jackson House, New North Parade, at 7pm.

Lawyer Yogi Amin, of Irwin Mitchell, will bring supporters up to date with the details of the challenge.

His speech will be followed by questions and answers so the organisers are keen to stress that as many of the general public as possible are welcome to attend.

In March Judge Mark Gosnell was presented with eight grounds by the claimants and accepted five of them, these were: flawed consultation; reduction in hospital admissions; travel and transport; public sector equality duty – negative impact on the elderly and young people and a flawed full business case.

The judicial review will be based on those five issues and Hands Off HRI hopes to reverse the plan to close A&E and the demolish the main hospital buildings in proposals which are set to cost hundreds of millions of pounds and result in large scale job losses.