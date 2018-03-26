Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A loving daughter recreated her parents’ wedding from 50 years ago by tracking down many of the people who took part in the ceremony from 1968.

Linda Fairbank, of Emley, began thinking about doing something special for Peter and Kathlyn back in August but it wasn’t until the New Year that her plans went into overdrive.

She managed to get hold of photographs of the wedding which was held in Salendine Nook Baptist Church on March 23 1968. And an obliging florist recreated the original wedding bouquet down to the very last petal.

As well as inviting her brother Richard and his family, who live in Brighton, to a special luncheon at The Old Golf House in Outlane, she also managed to track down the best man, Grahame Marsden, of Thirsk, who her father hadn’t seen for over 45 years.

But that was just the start as she managed to get two of the three bridesmaids to come along, Jean Wood from Salendine Nook and Christine Edmonson from Sale. Sadly, the third one, Jude Radley of Southport was unable to make it.

Also taking part were the original organist, George Marsden of Huddersfield, and her father’s cousin Melody Morgan of Doncaster and her husband Robert.

Last but not least were cousins Ian Daniel and John Daniel who were the ushers. The two groomsmen died some time ago.

Linda said: “They knew something was going on but nearly all of it was a surprise to them when they walked in. To be fair it was not that hard. My parents are still members of the same baptist church where they got married in and so contacting some of those involved was fairly easy and Facebook helped a lot.”

Peter, 73, who lives in Lindley and who worked as an electrician at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for 40-plus years, said: “I knew there was something going on but I wasn’t sure quite what.

“Linda has excelled herself. To get all these people here together is tremendous.”

Kathlyn, 73, added: “It’s been quite overwhelming what she has done. We’ve had a lovely day and a very special Golden Wedding anniversary.”