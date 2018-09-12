Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He may be a very busy man coaching a Premier League team at the start of the season, but he's never too busy to make time for the people of Huddersfield .

The Terriers' Head Coach David Wagner turned up on a surprise visit to Dalton School yesterday (Tuesday) to lend a hand at the school's breakfast club.

The club is run by the Town Foundation at several schools across town, and provides a free breakfast for children who may need it so they can make a proper start to the school day.

Wagner turned up unannounced, causing "quite a queue" at the toast station with classmates eager to grab a slice.

The Town Foundation tweeted out pictures, and Emma Bownas replied: "You made my friend's grandson's day today Mr Wagner. She was amazed when I told her more about the Town Foundation, the first team support and Dean Hoyle's vision and charity. Football giving something back. Take a bow Dean Hoyle."

Meanwhile Reg Normington, whose daughter Louise teaches at the school and was on duty for the breakfast club, said: "She was there at 8am when who should walk in but the man himself.

"In he comes, pinny on, serving breakfast to kids that need it.

"What a great human being. As a season ticket holder of over ten years it brought a tear to my eye."

Us too, Reg. Us too.