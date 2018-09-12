He may be a very busy man coaching a Premier League team at the start of the season, but he's never too busy to make time for the people of Huddersfield .

The Terriers' Head Coach David Wagner turned up on a surprise visit to Dalton School yesterday (Tuesday) to lend a hand at the school's breakfast club.

The club is run by the Town Foundation at several schools across town, and provides a free breakfast for children who may need it so they can make a proper start to the school day.

David Wagner serves up breakfast for children at Dalton School

Wagner turned up unannounced, causing "quite a queue" at the toast station with classmates eager to grab a slice.

The Town Foundation tweeted out pictures, and Emma Bownas replied: "You made my friend's grandson's day today Mr Wagner. She was amazed when I told her more about the Town Foundation, the first team support and Dean Hoyle's vision and charity. Football giving something back. Take a bow Dean Hoyle."

Meanwhile Reg Normington, whose daughter Louise teaches at the school and was on duty for the breakfast club, said: "She was there at 8am when who should walk in but the man himself.

Huddersfield town manager David Wagner served breakfast to children at Dalton School at the Town Foundation's breakfast club. He is pictured with teacher Louise Shaw

"In he comes, pinny on, serving breakfast to kids that need it.

"What a great human being. As a season ticket holder of over ten years it brought a tear to my eye."

Us too, Reg. Us too.