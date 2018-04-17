Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you want to vote in the May 3 local elections you have just today to register.

You need to register by April 17 to vote in the local and mayoral elections in England on May 3.

It’s simple and easy to do - you only need to register once but you must register again if you’ve changed address, name or nationality.

To register you may need the following:

- Your National Insurance number

- Your passport if you’re a British citizen living abroad

You need to be on the electoral register to vote in elections and referendums.

Click the following link to register to vote: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

There are separate registration services for public servants who are likely to be posted overseas:

Crown servants (for example members of the diplomatic service or overseas civil service)

British Council employees

Armed Forces

You should also use these registration services if you’re the spouse or civil partner of a public servant posted overseas.

You can still register as a non service voter if you’re in the armed forces and have a permanent home address in the UK.