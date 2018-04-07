Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is to have its own Monopoly board but time is running out for Examiner readers to have their say about what goes on each square.

The game makers have turned to the public for their suggestions and have now shared some of them with us with the deadline for suggestions is this Monday (April 9).

Afolabi Omotola, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK – who are producing the game under license from Hasbro – said: “The public has been voting in their many very many thousands since it was announced last month that the town has landed its very own official Monopoly game. The public was invited at the time of last week’s announcement to send in votes and suggestions for the game – both serious and fun.”

One person has cheekily suggested there should be a card that sends unlucky players to Dewsbury instead of jail.

Afolabi added: “Amongst other ideas is one suggestion saying a card should send players back three spaces for 'not stroking' Felix, Huddersfield’s celebrity station cat.

“Another suggestion is for a card saying Huddersfield Giants beat rivals Leeds Rhinos in a Cup Final at Wembley. Among landmarks nominated to feature on the multi-coloured property spaces made famous by the likes of Mayfair and Park Lane are Huddersfield Town Football Club, St. George’s Square, Castle Hill and the Emley Moor Mast have amassed the most votes.

“Huddersfield railway station, whose façade has been described as 'the most splendid in England’ by poet Sir John Betjeman, is polling well as is the station’s resident cat Felix.”

The game will go into production to be ready in time for this Christmas and will hit shop shelves in October.

Suggestions can be sent to huddersfield@winningmoves.co.uk or via the official Huddersfield MONOPOLY Facebook page.