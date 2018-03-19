Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug dealer dropped his son off at school before going to sell heroin and crack cocaine ... and then wept as he was jailed.

Atif Latif was caught after being stopped by police in his Volkswagen Golf in Dewsbury on January 28.

The 25-year-old was arrested shortly after taking his six-year-old son to school.

Last year, Latif was shot by Philip Nriapia and he has recently been in court to give evidence against his attacker. The jury in that trial heard that police received hordes of intelligence from locals about Latif driving around Dewsbury and dealing drugs from his car .

Officers searched the vehicle on Highfield Mount and found wraps of the Class A drugs hidden inside Kinder Egg tubs, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Phillips Adams, prosecuting, said the total street value of the heroin and crack cocaine was just under £500.

More empty Kinder Egg tubs and cash were also recovered from the car.

Latif’s mobile phone was seized and found to contain a text message referring to drug supply which he had sent to others.

A probation officer told the court Latif had admitted in an interview that he had made a “stupid mistake” and said he had started selling drugs on behalf of others to repay a debt.

Latif, of Centenary Way, Batley, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Fiona Clancy, mitigating, said that her client is sorry for what he has done and that he is the main carer for his son as his wife suffers from severe arthritis.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Jailing Latif for two years and four months, Recorder Rachim Singh said: “The fact that you were paying off a debt means there was a financial motive on your part.

“You clearly have not set yourself up as a role model.

“Within a short period of time you were dropping your son off at school and were then out dealing class A drugs.”

Latif cried in the dock and a female family member wailed in the public gallery.