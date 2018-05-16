The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Hoyle has thrown down the gauntlet to Kirklees Council and the business community urging them not to waste Huddersfield’s spotlight on the world stage.

The Huddersfield Town chairman says the football club has put the town on the map – and securing Premier League status again has kept it there.

Town’s game against Arsenal on Sunday brought down both the curtain on Town’s first season in the Premier League , and on Gunners’ boss Arsene Wenger’s 22 years at the club.

Media from around the world descended on the John Smith’s Stadium and among newspapers represented were the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

TV crews were chasing Mr Hoyle around the stadium and one of the few to secure a couple of minutes of his time was a reporter from a TV channel in Brazil.

Even after a season in the global spotlight Mr Hoyle struggled to get his head around the interest in Town from South America.

“Brazilian TV were here,” he said. “We are in Huddersfield, that’s different isn’t it?

“The football club is in the Premier League for a second season. We’ve done our bit.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“The council and businesses have to take advantage of it. We cannot do anymore.

“We are on the map. We are back for a second year and we will be stronger next year.

“Everybody crank it up a gear and let’s see where we get to.”

The man who spearhead’s Town’s commercial operation – commercial director Sean Jarvis – told how planning for next season started in February.

The biggest development over the summer looks like being a massive overhaul of Town’s PPG Canalside training base.

While staying up means at least £100 million to Town it’s the financial opportunity to the wider economy that the club wants to promote.

Mr Jarvis said: “I read an article about the impact on Swansea, who have been relegated. That area will lose between £30m and £50m which tells its own story.

“On Sunday we had 5,000 Arsenal fans in the town. Only 2,000 get into the ground but the others were all drinking in the town centre, improving our local economy. For me that’s fantastic.

“ Staying up is huge not only for Huddersfield Town but the town itself and the whole area.

“I was speaking to someone who is developing a bar in the town centre with three levels and a restaurant so things like that are fantastic. The more we can help develop and help build Huddersfield the better it is.

“We are still on the world map so the globe is still watching Huddersfield. It’s absolutely fantastic.”