As well as celebrating renewed Premier League kudos, Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle and his wife Janet have seen their personal fortune grow by £6m in the last year, according to a new listing of Yorkshire’s wealthiest people.

And whilst the Hoyles have slipped one place to 13th in the 2018 regional Sunday Times Rich List, their fortune has gone up from £284m to £290m.

Rich List compiler Robert Watts said the inclusion of self-made individuals such as Mr Hoyle epitomises “seismic change.”

He added: “The days when our lists were dominated by aristocrats and inherited wealth are gone.”

In 2010 the Hoyles, who founded greetings card retailer Card Factory from the back of a van in 1997 and sold the business 13 years later to the private equity firm Charterhouse for a reputed £350m, were ranked equal 424th.

Back then they saw their fortune rise by 204% to £154m.

In the years since Mr Hoyle has built the Terriers from Championship strugglers into promotion winners last season and triumphant survivors this season.

In 2015 Mr Hoyle bought into discount retailer The Works and became executive chairman.

Over the last six years the Hoyles’ ranking on the Rich List has oscillated between 19th (£154m) in 2012 to 13th (£290m) in 2018. Their highest ranking was 12th in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Between 2013 and 2014 their fortune skyrocketed from £154m to £284m – a rise of £130m.

And in just nine years their fortune has risen seven-fold – from £40m in 2009 when they were ranked 1,348th on the Rich List, a league table of the 1,000 richest people in Britain and Ireland.

Town clinching Premier League status for a second season could also increase the club’s value significantly.

Yorkshire’s richest people and how much they’re worth

Robert Miller, co-founder of the Duty Free Shoppers chain - £2bn

Eddie and Malcolm Healey, West Retail Group - £1.6bn

Tony Murray, Andrew Sykes Group - £1.225bn

Lord Kirkham, DFS - £1.15bn

Paul Sykes, property magnate - £770m

Richard Harpin, founder of HomeServe - £458m

Terry Bramall, former chairman of construction company Keepmoat - £425m

Philip Meeson, Dart Group - £403m

Roderick Evans, Evans Property Group - £400m

Jack Tordoff, JCT600 - £395m

Peter Wilkinson, InTechnology - £390m

Steve Parkin, Clipper Logistics - £350m

Dean and Janet Hoyle - £290m