A driver has described the “absolute nightmare” of dealing with a car parking enforcement company which has pursued her for payment for over 12 months.

Linda Johnson was hit with a £100 charge for exceeding the parking limit at Leeds Road Retail Park in Huddersfield – even though she hadn’t actually parked up at all.

She is now being chased for £200 which includes “late payment and debt recovery charges” after she failed to pay up.

The problems began in March last year when she decided to cut through the car park while driving to and from her workplace at Kirklees Active Leisure.

Civil Enforcement Ltd claimed that their ANPR cameras showed she had been in the car park for more than the three-hour limit.

Mrs Johnson, from Mirfield, is the latest person to contact the Examiner about the difficulties of dealing with Civil Enforcement Ltd.

She said: “This has been an absolute nightmare and has been going on for 12 months now.

“I have written at great length to Civil Enforcement Ltd and appealed to POPLA (the independent appeals service). I explained everything and told them that I nipped through the car park on my way to work where I get parking for free.

“I explained it all again to POPLA.”

Her appeal was rejected by POPLA in May and in November the car parking company sent a letter demanding £140.

Nothing was heard until this week when she received a letter from a company called ZZPS based in Addlestone, Surrey.

This letter said the balance owed had risen to £200.

The letter said: “Please do not ignore this letter; we are here to help you resolve this PCN (parking charge notice).

“For your information, a recent Supreme Court ruling (Parking Eye v Beavis) has confirmed that a Parking Charge issued on private land is enforceable and the Parking Charge does not breach the Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts Regulations 1999.

“We are instructed to continue to pursue the matter in the absence of any contact from you.”

Mrs Johnson is refusing to pay the money “on principle” as she didn’t use the car park in question.

“This is upsetting me so much because I didn’t park there.

“It’s so frustrating and I think what they are doing is disgusting. It is upsetting and stressful. These companies don’t seem to read what people have sent to them.”

Other motorists hit by unfair charges include charity volunteer Joyce Sugden who drove through the retail park on her way to the John Smith’s Stadium. She is refusing to pay the charge.

Huddersfield Town fan Mark Taylor, whose wife dropped him off at the retail park, refused to pay the £100 charge and Civil Enforcement Ltd eventually backed down after he asked to see his file and all evidence under the Data Protection Act.

The Examiner has not been able to contact Liverpool-based Civil Enforcement Ltd.