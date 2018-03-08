Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of free car parking spaces are under threat after the cash-strapped Labour-run authority revealed plans to end the perk.

Kirklees Council hopes to raise as much as £250,000 from the charges if it decides to adopt the controversial policy – just months ahead of the local elections in May.

Successive leaders have shied away from imposing charges over the years but now it looks increasingly as though the council will finally grasp the nettle.

The issue is a particularly hot potato in north Kirklees as entire towns such as Batley enjoy free parking with more than 10 car parks offering more than 400 spaces. In Cleckheaton it is a similar situation with nearly 300 spaces available.

Huddersfield town centre boasts 16 car parks but all are fee-paying while many outlying areas including Marsh, Honley, Scissett, Kirkburton, Almondbury, Mirfield, Golcar, Lockwood, Milnsbridge, Skelmanthorpe and Marsden offer dozens of free spaces.

However, Lib Dem councillors are fighting the plans.

In Lindley, Kirklees Clr Cahal Burke, is also asking residents to sign his petition. He claims the controlling Labour Cabinet has already made up its mind.

The village has a thriving but congested centre and finding spaces to park for frustrated shoppers has been a problem for years.

There have been 24 free spaces on Holly Bank Road but those days look set to be numbered as the proposed measure offers an easy revenue-raising option for minimal outlay.

One regular user of the car park, 90-year-old Bob Hardy, of Edgerton, said: “I use that car park at least once a week when I take my wife Margaret to the library there and to visit her daughter-in-law, Rita, on Holly Bank Road. I hope the council will refrain from charging for it.

Clr Burke said: “Kirklees Labour plans in the council budget refer to a ‘review’ of parking charges in towns and villages where it is currently free.

“The budget assumes that new charges will raise £250,000 from drivers over the next couple of years. No wonder the result of the ‘review’ is seen as a forgone conclusion with Labour having already made up their minds.

“However, we can stop this attack on the viability of Lindley. Please sign the petition and then please spread the word and ask people to sign. We need a massive show of support to stop this going ahead.

“Having free parking in the centre of the village helps to encourage shoppers, visitors, and organisations to visit our local businesses and library.

“Lindley currently benefits from free car parking, but the truth is we do not have enough parking spaces in Lindley so to introduce a charge would have a detrimental impact on our area.

“Having free parking in the centre of the village helps to encourage shoppers, visitors, and organisations to visit our local businesses and library. I want Lindley to thrive not just survive and free parking will help us to achieve that.”

In Cleckheaton Clr John Lawson has set up a petition which has been signed by more than 1,000 people demanding they are scrapped.

He said: “Cleckheaton does benefit from free car parking. Having free parking in the centre of town and next to the town hall helps to encourage shoppers, visitors, and organisations to use our town hall.

“Huddersfield and Dewsbury are to have multi-million pound investments in the town centres. Cleckheaton has no funding to help the town.

“At the same time Kirklees Labour plan to take even more out of Cleckheaton. It is simply not acceptable. Please make your views known by signing the petition.”

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “No decision has been made on changes to parking operations. Officers will be working on a report for submission to cabinet later this year.”

In November the Examiner revealed that Kirklees Council made £2m in parking fees during 2016/17 while near neighbours Leeds made £7.8m, Calderdale £1.7m, Bradford £2.7m and Wakefield £1.3m.

Kirklees has a handy link giving details of all its car parks including fee-paying and free ones: http://www.kirklees.gov.uk/transport/parking/parkingresults.asp?location=0&typeofparking=Car+park&submit=Find+parking#Mirfield