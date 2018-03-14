Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are some of the deepest and potentially most dangerous potholes in Huddersfield.

Examiner readers sent us photos of the worst pothole hotspots as Kirklees Council revealed it has repaired 21,415 potholes since April 1 last year - but hadn’t yet dealt with around 3,450 holes, most of which were reported over the last few weeks.

The council said 12 teams were working to clear the pothole backlog - three times the number required in previous years.

Reader Adrienne McEnhill nominated Westfield Avenue at Skelmanthorpe where she has lived since 1970 as one of the worst roads for potholes.

She said: “Cars are now driving on the pavement to avoid the holes. It’s worse than ever thanks to the Beast in the East.”

Nick Greaves nominated Copley Lane at Shelley where he spotted, and later reported to Kirklees, a very deep pothole. “It was six inches (15cm) deep on January 26 and is now much deeper and wider.”

Michelle Bennett sent a photo of a big hole on Sunnybank Road at Edgerton , saying: “It was reported to the council on January 7. They referred it to the contractor the following day for repair. It’s still not repaired.”

Abby Creaghan-Walter said: “You should see the ones on Dyson Street, a side road leading to Long Lane. There are three or four large ones all in a row. It’s getting impossible to drive down.”

Deborah Tullett, who nominated Woodhouse Lane at Emley , said: “People who go down these potholes end up phoning the AA to be towed away. This is potentially costing the council a lot in claims and cyclists are at risk of getting hurt.”

Driver Tom Grace, who posted a picture of his car’s damaged wheel, said: “Just spent £1,000 because of this (pothole) on Woodhouse Lane.”

He added: “The wheel is buckled and couldn’t be repaired and the tyre was damaged. I may need to replace the rear wheel which will be another £828. I have put a claim into the council.”

Roger Armitage posted a photo of a pothole on Albany Road at Dalton which he said had been reported several times and was “an accident waiting to happen.”

Several people, including Examiner reporter Andrew Robinson, mentioned a large pothole at the bottom of Newsome Road.

Andrew said: “I went down this pothole while driving in the dark. There was a bit of a bang but no obvious damage, at least for now.”

Kyle Abbott said the Newsome hole wasn’t the worst he’s seen.

“Nowhere near the deepest,” he said. “Have a gander around Slaithwaite and Marsden . Looks like there’s been an earthquake up Standedge.”

One reader, Emma, nominated two local roads, saying: “Chesil Bank off Reinwood Road and Carr Street in Marsh . In other words all the roads in Huddersfield.”

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “Between 1 April 2017 and 13 March 2018 we repaired 21,415 potholes which were either reported by the council safety inspectors, or members of the public or identified by the teams whilst out working on the roads.

“We estimate that we currently have 3450 potholes left to repair, the majority of these have been reported over the last few weeks.

“The recent heavy snow and winter weather has had a significant impact; when it is snowing the crews can’t repair the potholes so they are busy gritting and supporting the winter operations.

“But even when the snow has melted, the impact left by the severe winter weather – empty grit bins, and more new potholes at different locations on our roads, has to be dealt with.

“All this work is important to local people so we have allocated additional resources to help clear the backlog: 12 teams (three times the number required in previous years) will be either hand repairing or working with the two Multihog planers over the coming weeks.

“The council like many across the country has been affected by significant cuts to its budget.”

* Potholes can be reported to Kirklees Council here: www.kirklees.gov.uk/report/ReportPotholesStart.aspx