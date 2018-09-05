Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man attacked his partner and threatened to kill her during a row at their Deighton home, a court heard.

Kyle Baptiste, of Riddings Road, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court and pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

The alleged offence happened during a row at the couple's address on April 10.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said that Baptiste attacked his partner, striking her to the left side of her cheek.

Then the 31-year-old allegedly grabbed her and pushed her backwards, making some threats to kill her.

Miss Chapman said that the victim is in fear of him and asked for her to give her trial evidence from behind a screen.

District Judge Michael Fanning granted this request and told Baptiste that his trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on November 6.

He was granted unconditional bail in the meantime.