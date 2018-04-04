Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Post Office is set to re-open nine years after it was closed.

Deighton Post Office will re-open on Tuesday April 10 at its former location, 290-292 Keldregate, now Deighton Stores.

The branch has been closed since 2009 but the Post Office is now in a position to re-open the services in the same premises, with services available seven days a week from 7am to 9.30pm.

Lesley McNally, Network Area Manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The branch will offer everything from bill payment, banking, benefits and travel money, banking services for personal customers and small businesses, postage, home shopping returns, and Local Collect.

It will run alongside the retail offer at Deighton Stores.

Staff will be trained in Post Office transactions.