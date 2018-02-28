The video will start in 8 Cancel

It was the worst snow for a few years as the Beast from the East finally roared into Huddersfield.

Snow in the early hours of the morning carried on through most of the day leaving main roads snarled up and side roads treacherous.

Most schools across Kirklees and Calderdale shut due to the adverse weather conditions brought by what’s been dubbed as the ‘Beast from the East’, while residents shivered in temperatures that peaked at just -3°C (27°F).

Many of the town’s major commuter routes, such as Bradford Road at Brackenhall and Lindley Moor Road, faced problems as a layer of ice coated the road surfaces underneath the overnight snow.

Meanwhile, the road over Holme Moss was shut as conditions were deemed far too risky for drivers.

One driver was left terrified after the 4x4 she was driving skidded and ended up on its roof near Slaithwaite.

The Land Rover Discovery was badly damaged in the crash at Holme Lane. The woman driving the £40,000 car was badly shaken up and needed medical assistance, but is not thought to have been badly hurt.

All council gritters were out for eight hours from night and well into the morning with a further full grit at 6pm yesterday and another at 5am today.

Gritters were also on patrol all night dealing with any problem areas.

Many readers were thankful for the way they worked so hard.

@Buntingqueen54 said: “Thank you Mr Gritter heading up Blackmoorfoot this morning! Super effort!”

Bin crews carried on despite the appalling weather emptying as many as they could on their normal Wednesday routes and will catch up on any they have missed.

A total of 91 Kirklees schools were closed, or partially closed, as well as 32 confirmed shut in the Calderdale borough.

Schools that shut included Holmfirth High School, North Huddersfield Trust School and Shelley College, while Colne Valley High School opened in the morning before closing at lunchtime. Kirklees College and Huddersfield New College were also closed.

But some took to social media claiming schools were less likely to shut when they were young.

Cindy Frary posted on Facebook: “Good God, we still went to school when it snowed. None of this school closed because of a little snow. Stupid how the country stops because of a little snow.”

Hundreds of Huddersfield people - both young and old - got their winter coats on and made the most from a day off school and work.

People were seen playing and sledging down hills across town.

Top spots included the fields behind Colne Valley High School in Linthwaite and Bolster Moor.