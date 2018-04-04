The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A landslip completely closed a major Huddersfield road for most of Wednesday afternoon.

The landslip on banking alongside Woodhead Road at Taylor Hill left motorists heading to and from the Holme Valley facing long delays.

Kirklees Council was forced to implement an emergency road closure of the A-road at about 1pm after a wall behind a property in Taylor Hill Road collapsed, sending rubble down towards the busy route.

Council contractors were sent in to try and resolve the problem and the main road in and out of Huddersfield was closed between Lockwood Scar and Waingate near to the Laxmi restaurant.

Workers were seen using a large cherry picker type crane to access the elevated dry stone wall, in a bid to make it safe.

A diversion was put in place which left the narrow back-streets of Taylor Hill and Newsome grid-locked.

The road remained closed through the evening commute.