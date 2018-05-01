A car, believed to be a Toyota, was involved in a crash with an ambulance on Huddersfield's ringroad just after 4pm on Tuesday, May 1.
Kirklees highways are clearing debris from the road following the collision involving a Toyota and an ambulance near the junction of Zetland Street and the ring road at Queensgate. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire police confirmed that one person had been taken to hospital with suspected wrist.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they got the call to the incident at Zetland Street/Queensgate at 3.56pm. A rapid response vehicle and an ambulance attended and one person has been transferred to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with a suspected broken wrist
Traffic is advised to avoid Huddersfield ring road at Queensgate after a collision involving a Toyota and an ambulance. Police were called at 4.04pm to the incident which happened at the junction with Zetland Steet.
There were reports of minor injuries and traffic travelling towards the Shore Head roundabout being reduced to one lane.