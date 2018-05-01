A car, believed to be a Toyota, was involved in a crash with an ambulance on Huddersfield's ringroad just after 4pm on Tuesday, May 1.

The crash has led to delays for drivers travelling anti-clockwise by the Zetland pub, opposite the University of Huddersfield campus.

It happened at the junction of Queensgate and Zetland Street at 4.04pm.

Drivers are warned to expect delays.

This is an ongoing story and we'll bring you updates when we get them.