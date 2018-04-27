Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A depraved pensioner caged for repeated rapes of a vulnerable schoolgirl 30 years ago and told he may die in prison has had his sentence increased.

David Abrahams , 70, was locked up for 15 years at Leeds Crown Court in February after jurors convicted him of multiple child rapes.

Abrahams, of Mercer Close, Netherton – and formerly of Briarmains Close in Birstall - was also found guilty of causing another young girl to engage in sexual activity.

Now at London’s Appeal Court, three judges ruled his punishment was “unduly lenient” - and increased his jail term to 19 years.

The judge who locked up Abrahams said he had stolen the rape victim’s innocence, while the other girl was also left mentally scarred by her ordeal.

Abrahams molested his first victim when she was aged around 11, the Appeal Court heard.

He terrorised her into silence, said Lord Justice Davis, who added: “She says she has spent her whole life living in fear as a result.

“She considers that she will never lead a normal, proper life.”

Abrahams’ second victim was abused years afterwards - when she was aged just 10 - and he forced her to strip.

But he has steadfastly refused to admit his guilt and the court heard he is considering mounting a challenge to his convictions.

Speaking to the judge at his original sentencing hearing, defence barrister Richard Canning said: “This is going to be a long sentence that Mr Abrahams might not survive. I would ask your Honour to give him the hope that he might survive it.”

His case reached the Appeal Court as lawyers for the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC, urged the court to increase his sentence.

Upping Abrahams’ jail term to 19 years, Lord Justice Davis said: “We are driven to conclude that the sentence here was unduly lenient.”

His original punishment did not reflect the gravity of the rapes, nor the fact that he later preyed on another young girl, said the judge.

Abrahams had also been ordered to serve an extra year on licence after leaving jail, and that will remain in place.