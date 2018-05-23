The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A depraved paedophile who abused one girl and used the internet to prey on another today failed in a hopeless bid for freedom at the Court of Appeal.

Mauritian national, Yohann Donavan Ramchelowon, 30, of no fixed address, subjected one “particularly vulnerable” girl to horrific sexual abuse.

But he also used a social media website to target another victim, posing as a young boy to get her to send him explicit images of herself.

Ramchelowon was tracked by police to an address in Victoria Lane, Huddersfield, where he was arrested in March last year.

He pleaded guilty to 14 offences, including sexual assault of a child and child pornography crimes, last May.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

However, he tried to go back on his pleas, only to be told by a judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court that they would stand.

The offender, who gave his address as Walls Street, Halifax, when arrested, was jailed for 15 years, with another five to serve on extended licence after his release.

Today, he took his case to the Court of Appeal in a challenge to his convictions and sentence - but saw his case kicked out by judges.

Lady Justice Hallett said Ramchelowon had put forward hopeless arguments which did not justify a full appeal hearing.

“We are entirely satisfied that the application for leave to appeal against conviction lacks any merit whatsoever,” she said.

“The application against sentence, in our judgment, also is unmeritorious, frivolous and vexatious.”

The judge said lawyers should be careful when submitting appeals to court, as it causes victims the anguish of knowing their cases are to be discussed again.