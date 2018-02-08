Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A paedophile who abused girls as young as 11 has been jailed.

Russell Booth, 55, forced a girl carry out a sex act on him and made two others watch sexual acts being performed.

Booth’s offending took place over a two-year period against the girls who were aged as young as 11 at the time, and came to police’s attention after one of the victims came forward.

Booth, from Thornhill, Dewsbury, was jailed for 49 months at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two charges of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

He was also told he must go on the sex offender’s register for life.

Det Insp Charlie Manson, of Wakefield District Child Safeguarding, said: “We welcome Booth’s sentencing for offences in which he targeted young and vulnerable victims and utterly betrayed the trust of those around him.

“I hope those involved can take some comfort for seeing justice done and from knowing that Booth will now spend several years behind bars.

“All offences against children are treated with the utmost seriousness by Wakefield District Police and I can assure victims that all reports will be thoroughly investigated.”