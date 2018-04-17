Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A derelict pub will be demolished as part of revised plans for the Calder and Hebble project – the major roadworks underway on the busy route between Elland and Halifax.

Members of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet will discuss the plans to alter the layout of the A629 at its Jubilee Road junction when they meet next Monday (April 23).

The new plans would move the road line a little to the east and reduce impact on the western side – allowing for a full width footway and cycle path and reducing the need for complex works around the Hebble Brook and Yorkshire Water works at Salterhebble.

The new line would also mean acquiring and demolishing the derelict Punch Bowl pub as part of the development of a “more attractive landscaped entrance to Halifax.”

The upgrade of the Calder and Hebble Junction aims to improve journey times for all road users by reducing queues and managing traffic better.

Work would include a new link road between the A629 and Stainland Road via a new bridge spanning the Calder and Hebble Navigation with a new roundabout on Stainland Road, widening Elland Wood Bottom and Stainland Road.

A dual carriageway from Calder and Hebble junction through to new traffic lights at the Jubilee Road junction will be introduced.

In addition, there will be a new northbound bus lane on Stainland Road to improve bus reliability and journey times.

The council hopes cutting bus journey times will persuade more people to use public transport rather than their cars, helping to reduce carbon dioxide emissions on this major route.

Mark Thompson, the council’s regeneration and strategy director, said: “The A629 provides an essential link between Halifax and the M62 motorway and this busy route is used by over 40,000 vehicles a day.

“The planned improvements at the Calder and Hebble junction will manage these heavy traffic flows far better and accommodate for future growth; the scheme also delivers positive benefits for walking, cycling and public transport.

“The reduction in congestion helps minimise harmful emissions from standing traffic and their impact on local air quality.”

Work on the widening of Salterhebble Hill began last August 2017 and is at the half way point. The council said severe weather during the winter has caused some delays but work on this part of the scheme was due for completion this autumn.

Salterhebble hillside has been excavated back to its new alignment and stabilised with over 500 anchors while properties within the highway widening area have been demolished and several new retaining walls have been built.

Dudwell junction has been reconstructed and works to widen Dryclough Lane and the entrance to Calderdale Royal Hospital and remodel the Dryclough signal junction have started together with a new pelican crossing at Stafford Road.

The scheme is being funded by the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund.