A repair job on a Dewsbury street has caused dismay online after what appears to be tarmac has been used to fill part of a cobbled street.

The picture of the black patch on Daisy Hill, near the town centre , went viral on Facebook after being shared by Marcus Smith, who asked why the council hadn't replaced the cobblestones.

Members of the Dewsbury Pictures Old and New group said the work looked 'shoddy', 'embarassing' and a 'pathetic attempt'.

Others worried that part of the town's history was being lost.

The picture shows the filled in hole surrounded by cobbles, breaking the double yellow lines.

However some argued that the patch job could be a temporary measure by Kirklees Council or a utility company and did not mean the cobbles would not be replaced.

Alan Clough commented that Yorkshire Water had recently replaced a water main at the site and had a number of weeks to let the 'ground disturbance' settle before the cobbles could be put back and the road returned to its original state.

He said: "Hopefully they will have photographed the cobbles before removing them so that they can put back the sets in the original pattern and colours!"

