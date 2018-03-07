Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A joiner who pays £250 a month for a skip for his own trade waste has condemned “despicable” people who dumped their own rubbish in it.

Andrew Gabbitass was disgusted to find someone had dumped a bathroom suite in his skip in a church car park in Golcar.

“It’s got all the hallmarks of being a tradesman who has done this. It’s despicable and makes my blood boil.”

The blue bathroom suite included a distinctive toilet seat which contained images of fish, along with a sink, a shower tray, shower doors and other items.

“I suspect it happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning. I was in the kitchen at around 5.30am when floodlights came on and I heard a vehicle pull up.

“I assumed it was the milkman and didn’t look out. That’s when I think they dumped it.”

Andrew said that he had never been tempted to tip waste in all his years as a joiner.

“I always dispose of my waste legally. I have a skip in the car park of the baptist church on Chapel Lane, Golcar. It is emptied once a month and costs £250 per month.

“If it emptied more than once it costs me another £250.

“I am a tradesman, a joiner, and even in difficult financial times I have never considered fly-tipping or putting rubbish in other people’s skips. There is no excuse for it. It is selfish and fly-tipping is becoming endemic.”

Andrew’s wife Sarah said it wasn’t the first time it had happened.

“This is the not the first time that bathroom stuff has been dumped here in the early morning. If this tradesman is not caught, he will continue to do it over and over again.

“We think he came in quite a large vehicle, bigger than a car.”

She added: “My husband disposes of waste materials responsibly and legally by paying for his own skip.

“We do no appreciate other tradesman doing this to us. This has to be someone local who has been past and seen our skip.”

She is appealing for information to track down those responsible and has reported it to Kirklees Council.

“Maybe you recognise your bathroom and have been charged money by a dodgy tradesman to dispose of it legally. Please share this information and expose these people.”

After she posted photos of the bathroom suite on Facebook, one person called the suite a “monstrosity”.

Another said: “Some people have the cheek of the devil. Our next door neighbours hired a skip and the very next day somebody in our street dumped a load of old garden furniture in it.”

