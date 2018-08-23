The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives are continuing to probe a “targeted” attack on a man outside a private hospital in Birkby.

The BMI Huddersfield Hospital on Birkby Hall Road was cordoned off on Wednesday after a man was seriously injured in the car park the night before.

Blood was seen spattered on the wall and pavement outside, while shocking pictures also showed blood smeared across the hospital doors.

West Yorkshire Police said the victim had turned up at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries to his hand.

(Image: SWNS.com)

Det Insp Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said that the attack was thought to be “targeted.”

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed that enquiries remained ongoing, adding that “no arrests have been made at this time.”

Residents claimed to have heard gunshots and a man screaming: “They’ve got a gun and want to kill me” in the incident, although police have not confirmed whether or not firearms were involved.

Huddersfield Hospital, which is run by BMI Healthcare, was closed throughout Wednesday following the incident at around midnight the night before.

The hospital re-opened as normal at 6.30am on Thursday.

Anyone with information on what happened is urged to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180417259.