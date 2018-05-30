Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are hunting an arsonist who tried to torch a boat while people slept inside.

West Yorkshire Police has revealed a man and woman had a lucky escape after they woke in the early hours to find their vessel on fire.

The boat, which was docked at Aspley Marina near Huddersfield town centre, was damaged but the occupants escaped uninjured.

Kirklees CID has now issued an E-fit of a person they wish to speak with in connection with the alleged offence, which took place in the early hours of Monday, May 21.

Det Con Lisa Saberton said the suspect had set fire to the canopy at the front of the boat, which had disturbed the two people sleeping inside.

They tackled the blaze themselves and managed to put out the flames but then came across a man next to the boat.

She explained: “While outside they spoke to a man who said he was going to go search for suspects but then left.

“He told the occupiers of the boat his name was Francis, and said he would search the area, but he disappeared.

“This was clearly a very serious offence which certainly endangered the lives of the two people on board and caused serious damage to the boat.

“We are investigating and have issued an E-fit of a man we wish to speak with in connection what took place.

“He is described as white, in his late 30s, and medium build with short dark hair and appeared to have a slight accent.

“We would ask this man to come forwards or for anyone who may know his identity to contact us as we wish to speak with him in connection with what took place.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180243275.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”