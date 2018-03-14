Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Those detested Pacer trains may be on the way out – but what’s going to replace them on the Huddersfield-Sheffield line?

Train operator Northern has moved to reassure passengers who fear that the replacement trains taking the strain will be only a marginal improvement on the slow and uncomfortable Pacers which currently operate on the route.

The company said passengers would see a “significant” improvement when the replacement trains come ino operation.

Northern is investing millions of pounds in new and refurbished rolling stock as part of a modernsiation plan to be completed in 2020.

The investment includes 43 brand new Class 331 electric trains and 55 new Class 195 diesel Sprinters.

Northern is also refurbishing 243 trains, including previously-owned Class 150 diesel trains, a number of which are set to replace and slow, unloved Pacers on the non-electified line linking Huddersfield-Penistone-Barnsley-Sheffield.

The new Class 331 trains will start to arrive on the network in December and will cover some of the franchise’s new Northern Connect routes, primarily to Manchester Airport from Blackpool and between Chester and Leeds via Halifax and Bradford.

The Class 195s are being built in Spain to the same specifications as the Class 331 and are also scheduled to come into service in December – although Northern has not yet determined where all of these will run.

The Class 150s will be fully refurbished to an “as new” standard inside and out and will include new seating, new lighting, new toilets, better access for disabled passengers and free wi-fi.

As part of the modernisation programme – due to be completed in 2020 – customers travelling on Northern’s new and refurbished trains will also benefit from better stations with improved facilities and ticket buying options.

A spokesman for Northern said: “We cannot say which trains will run on which line, but whether it is the new 195s or refurbished 150s it will still be a significant difference for anyone who has ever travelled on the Pacers.”