Tributes have been paid to the young Halifax rugby player whose body was found in a French lake on Wednesday .

Harry Sykes, 16, was on tour in the south of France with his club, Halifax Elite Rugby Academy, when the tragedy happened.

The group spent Wednesday at Lake Cavayere, near the town of Carcassonne, playing on pedalos and water slides.

French media outlet, L'Independent, reported that the alarm for a missing boy was first raised at 8.30pm.

Emergency services and divers began to search the lake and Harry's body was discovered at 10.45pm.

Halifax Elite Rugby Academy posted a short statement on Facebook on Thursday.

It read: "We are devastated beyond words to confirm that one of our players, Harry Sykes, passed away yesterday, Wednesday 5th September.

"We ask that you respect the privacy of Harry's family, friends and teammates at this most difficult time.

"A full tribute will be released in due course but at the moment we are all coming to terms with the loss of a truly kind, honest and committed young man."

Tributes soon began pouring in through the comments below the post.

Rayanne Mitchell said: "Rest in peace, such a lovely lad to know and grow up with throughout primary school and some of high school, thoughts are with family and friends."

Georgia Haley said: "RIP Harry, Taken far too early! Gone but never forgotten! We made many memories at Queensbury. Keep doing what your best at."

Kenny Atkins said: "Sincere condolences to Harry's family, so young with a promising future. Bradford Northern/Bulls players association. RIP young man."

Comments also came in from rugby clubs and players that Harry has faced in the past.

Shaun Spaven said: "They say only the good die young, rest in peace young man deepest condolences to Harry's family his friends and rugby colleagues from all at West Hall ARLFC."

Simon Armitage said: "Such devastating news.. Our deepest love and sympathy from everyone at the Birkenshaw Bluedogs ARLFC."

The official Facebook account of French club, Arles-Moules XIII, posted: "The management team of Arles-Moules XIII - Officiel collapsed to learn of the tragic death in Carcassonne of one of the young players of Halifax Elite Rugby Academy. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and club."