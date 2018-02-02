Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ambitious plan to tip more than 130,000 tonnes of rubble into a long abandoned rail siding to create a new housing estate has been revealed.

An unusual proposal to fill in a former railway cutting and build almost 100 homes has been submitted to Kirklees Council.

Developers say they want to bring land left to rot for more than 50 years near Heckmondwike town centre back into use.

They have identified a section of disused railway line, closed following the Beeching Report in the mid 1960s, that runs between Walkley Lane and Brunswick Street, as land that could be brought back into use.

Along with 96 new homes, they say it could provide a new ‘urban greenway’ – a cycle path and pedestrian route – through the busy town centre.

Research by the applicant reveals the steeply banked cutting is not a natural feature and was hollowed out to create the Leeds New Line by a rail company in the late 19th century.

The stations along the line closed in the 1950s amid the post-war transformation of train travel.

The derelict land is reported to be a magnet for anti-social behaviour, including arson.

But Kirklees Council planning officials have said the project to fill it in will be too disruptive to neighbours and the town centre traffic.

It is estimated that 50,000 tonnes of solid waste will have to be removed from the cutting before the site is filled in.

The in-fill project would take more than two years, with an estimated 18 wagon deliveries each day – almost 7,000 lorry loads in total.

Concerns have been raised about the noise from tipper lorries dumping their waste and the dust that falls on the surrounding area.

Planning officers have advised councillors on Kirklees Council’s Strategic Planning Committee to refuse permission.

The application will be discussed at Huddersfield Town Hall on Thursday, February 8.