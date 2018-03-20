Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to build the ‘Mirfield 25’ industrial park on green land by the A62 are moving forward.

After three years of silence developers have begun to take steps to bring the long awaited scheme to life.

The plan to develop farmland next to the busy A62 Leeds Road has sparked protests over the past two decades, but it was eventually approved in April 2015.

Last month it was revealed that homes firm Taylor Wimpy was looking to start construction of its 166 houses in the next few months.

Now the company behind the industrial side of the controversial development has put in a more detailed application to Kirklees Council.

Caddick Developments has revealed it wants to drop any plans for offices or factories and wants the entire site to be warehousing.

It says the change will result in fewer vehicle movements in and out of the site which is located close to the constantly jammed Cooper Bridge junction of Leeds Road.

But it could also mean fewer jobs are created.

On granting outline permission in 2015 Kirklees Council planners insisted on only half of the site could be for distribution centres.

But Caddick says it wants all of the site for storage and logistics which it says “reflects more appropriately not only what the market demands, but the requirements of modern logistics operations.”

Access to the site will be through a standard junction with a right turn lane off Leeds Road.

The 20-year long plan to build the adjacent homes is due to start first.

Taylor Wimpey is awaiting permission for the detailed plan for its estate, set to be called Robinsons Place.

A so-called Section 106 agreement will see Taylor Wimpey provide more than £1.2m towards infrastructure improvements in Mirfield and Roberttown.

The council has demanded the cash and said it will use about £120,000 of it for traffic calming at Church Lane, new cycle lanes on Leeds Road, junction improvements at Stocksbank Road and traffic calming in Roberttown.

The rest will be spent on improving Old Bank primary school and Mirfield Free Grammar and improving public open space on the London Park estate.

Mirfield councillor Martyn Bolt has complained that developer should be contributing to improvements to the highly-congested ‘Fountain crossroads’ where Leeds Road and Sunny Bank Road meet.