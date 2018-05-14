Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bid to remove internal debris from fire-hit Newsome Mills will be decided by councillors.

Panorama Living, which owns the Grade II-listed mill, wants to remove debris from inside the mill and weaving shed.

It says it will allow a full structural survey to be done ahead of re-developing the site in Ruth Street, Newsome.

But due to the controversy surrounding the owner’s response to the fire and the future of the mill site, Newsome Green councillors Julie Stewart Turner and Andrew Cooper have asked the decision be made in public by Kirklees councillors , saying: “There is a lot of local concern regarding the mill, so I think it would be better for the decision to be made in public at the Huddersfield Planning Sub-committee” and “to allow informed input from local residents.”

In the early hours of November 17, 2016 the four storey mill building, weaving shed and the clock tower were damaged to varying degrees by a fire and resultant safety works.

Residents living near to the mill say the site was left insecure by the owner, with children spotted playing on the site.

A demolition boss walked away from the site, saying safety concerns were being ignored, and looters have also been targeting the site, with reports of stone stolen.

And residents are unhappy about the owner’s re-development plans, which would include housing on the site, and what it means for the iconic clock tower and mill.

The latest planning application is simply for the removal of debris.

Both Kirklees and the Health and Safety Executive had previously ruled that external debris could be moved, but everything internal had to remain.

Kirklees had already told the owner it needed to say how the debris would be moved, with the applicant having submitted “little information” about its means and plans.

It is now seeking to open up the mill in two areas – both through historic openings that have been blocked up.

The council’s heritage and conservation team admit that “by its very nature the proposal will lead to the loss of historic fabric and as such the historic significance of the building is harmed; part of the significance of the building has been lost due to the fire and resultant safety works.”

If approved by councillors on Thursday, the applicant will be told the mill’s walls have to remain unharmed by the clearance works.