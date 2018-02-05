Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dewsbury 10k's t-shirt caused a bit of a stir over the weekend after the design on the front caused some hilarity on social media.

It's supposed to be the outline of Dewsbury town hall - but some runners saw something a bit more risqué in the design.

For our more innocent readers, some people (not us of course...) think the outline looks a bit phallic.

Thanks to some gentle ribbing on social media, the t shirt has now gone viral, with national newspapers covering the story.

It's all good fun though - and it seems the race organisers have a sense of humour and have taken it on the chin.

“We are always anxious to raise the profile of the race, but some runners are getting a bit over-excited,” said race director Bernard Disken.

All jokes aside, this is a serious race. To find out who came first, click here.