A Dewsbury landmark took less than a few hours to disappear.

The town’s 1960s built fire station was demolished this morning more than two years since it last saw action.

Views across the area have changed forever after the seven-storey training tower was pulled down by Ravensthorpe based Hutchinson Demolition this morning.

And the contractors wasted no time flattening the rest of the site, making light work of the other buildings and offices, finishing before lunchtime.

Managing director Jonathan Hutchinson said it had taken only three hours to bring it all down.

“It was a bit tricky at the top, due to a concrete rim beam,” he said.

“But we got that off and brought the rest of the tower down into one pile.”

Fans of building demolitions will have the chance to see the 54-year-old station’s demise in more detail in the coming months as Mr Hutchinson and his crew were filmed by documentary makers working for Scrap Kings – a popular show on Discovery’s Quest channel.

The speedy work comes after the mothballed 1964 built station on Huddersfield Road lay empty and abandoned for years.

The station was approved for closure in 2011 when West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service announced more than 100 job losses.

Firefighters moved to Bradford Road in November 2015 when they merged with Batley station, which has also since been flattened and turned into housing.

The Dewsbury station has been earmarked as a factory outlet for the nearby Lawton Yarns’ carpet business.

An earlier plan to convert it into a convenience store did not materialise.