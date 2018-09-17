Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Dewsbury man has gone on trial accused of raping a woman in her sleep.

Simon Rozanski, 28, is accused of raping the alleged victim in January or February 2015.

Philip Standfast, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that one morning when the pair were in the same house Rozanski followed the woman upstairs, opened the bedroom door and asked if she wanted to have sex with him.

The court heard the defendant told her 'no one will know' and the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, declined and told him to leave her alone.

Mr Standfast said the woman went to sleep naked and awoke around six hours later to find the defendant having unprotected sex with her and pinning her arms down.

He said: "It was clear she did not consent. The defendant ignored her protests and continued having sex with her."

The court heard the woman did not report the incident to the police until early 2017 because she was depressed and was having a 'bit of a s***' time.

Rozanski, of Syke Lane in Dewsbury, denies one count of rape.

Mr Standfast said Rozanski's defence is that the woman had instigated sex by calling out to him when he went upstairs to use the toilet.

The trial, which is expected to last three days, continues.