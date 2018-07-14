Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man hurled abuse at his “nosy b***h’ neighbour when he caught her peering at his home from her window.

Adil Hussain lost his temper when Stevie Oliver witnessed him having a row with his mother at their Dewsbury home.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to cause another harassment, alarm or distress.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the incident happened at The Oval on June 7.

Hussain, 22, was having an argument with his mum and that was witnessed by Ms Oliver.

There was a knock at her door by another neighbour, David Garside, and they discussed what was happening between them.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “Hussain came out of the house and directed threats towards them.

“Ms Oliver suffers with anxiety and said that his behaviour scared her.”

“What you looking at?”

Mr Garside told police that he had heard the commotion and gone round to his neighbour’s to see what was going on.

He said Hussain then came over and said: “What you looking at?” He made threats to them both when they didn’t reply.

Hussain admitted that he was abusive towards his neighbours and had anger issues.

He had a previous conviction related to an incident involving the same female neighbour.

Danny Wolfson, mitigating, told magistrates: “He says he did see his neighbour looking through her window and he said: ‘F**k off you nosy b***h’ and did start shorting to both her and Mr Garside.

“Then he says a friend pulled up in a van and he got into it. He said she (Ms Oliver) was going to grab him and he managed to get away from her.”

Magistrates sentenced Hussain to a 12-month community order with 16 hours of activities at an attendance centre.

He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.