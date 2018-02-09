Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The jury in the trial of two men accused of murdering Dewsbury father-of-one Jonathan Binns have begun hearing closing speeches from the prosecution and defence.

Leeds United fan Mr Binns, 32, suffered multiple injuries when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta car during an incident outside the Scarborough pub in Thornhill almost a year ago.

The prosecution has alleged that Mr Binns was deliberately run over by Jaelan Herlt, who was at the wheel of the Fiesta.

The 20-year-old told the jury earlier this week that his car was being attacked by a group of other men and he never intended to kill or hurt Mr Binns.

Herlt, of Derwent Road, Dewsbury , and his front seat passenger 20-year-old Khaleem Harris, of North Road, Dewsbury, have both pleaded not guilty to charge of murder and violent disorder.

They are on trial alongside eight other Dewsbury men aged between 17 and 21 who have also denied the violent disorder charge.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC completed his closing speech on Thursday and the jury are now hearing submissions from barristers representing the defendants.

It is expected that the Honourable Mr Justice Goss could start his summing up of the case to the jury on Tuesday.