As well as your accent the words you use for everyday things reveal where you're from.

And the word you once used for your evening meal used to be the biggest giveaway.

So is your last proper meal of the day still 'tea' — or is it 'dinner'?

You would assume that people from the North – particularly working-class folk – say 'tea' while those down South – or middle-class people living in the North – say 'dinner'.

But according to a YouGov poll of 42,000 English people it's not as clear as that. I, for one, am someone who teeters between the two words.

Neither is incorrect — but 'dinner' according to the poll is considerably more popular polling 57%. Just over a third (36%) of people surveyed used the word 'tea'.

Dinner is more popular in the Home Counties, in places like East Sussex, Essex and Kent, according to the figures.

(Image: YouGov)

And, you guessed it, people in Yorkshire as well as Greater Manchester, Tyne and Wear and Merseyside in the north are more likely to say tea.

The Midlands is split, with people in Derbyshire, Lincolnshire, Herefordshire and Shropshire being slightly more in favour of tea, while those in Worcestershire are more likely to say dinner.

It also appears that a person’s class is no longer a great reflection of whether they opt to say dinner or tea.

Tea is still chosen by the majority of those in the north who count themselves as ‘working-class’ or ‘middle-class’, according to the survey.

(Image: YouGov)

In total, 58% among middle-class and 67% among working-class used tea rather than dinner.

In the south, the class distinction is even smaller, with 74% of middle-class and 70% of working-class opting to describe their evening meal as dinner.