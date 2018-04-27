Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two former pupils of a Huddersfield school have returned to take up top jobs on the campus.

Kash Rafiq has been appointed principal of Moor End Academy while Debbie Kelly is principal of the new £10m Beaumont Primary Academy on the Moor End site.

Kash, who grew up on the Walpole Estate in the 1980s and 1990s and attended Moor End, began his teaching career in 2004. After five years at the Leeds West Academy he was promoted to assistant principal – a role in which he oversaw a significant rise in GCSE results and was part of the leadership team that secured “Good with Outstanding Leadership” in 2012.

In 2013, he became vice-principal at Leeds East Academy before being promoted to senior vice-principal in 2016 and assistant principal in 2017. He was part of a leadership team that transformed a once failing secondary school in Seacroft, Leeds into the third most improved secondary school in the country.

Kash said: “As a disadvantaged student I had to overcome many barriers to achieve and fulfil my potential. As the newly-appointed principal of Moor End Academy I am immensely proud to have the opportunity to serve and play a pivotal role in improving the life chances of students from the community in which I grew up.

“My message to our students is if I can become a principal they can become anything they want. I passionately believe that all individuals need to feel valued and encouraged and I’m committed to delivering a world class education to each and every one of our students.”

He added: “My values are traditional in many ways - focusing on high standards of behaviour, appearance, hard work in the classroom and respect for each other which centre around our newly established core values of respect, ambition and responsibility. These values will be embedded throughout our academy and will ensure Moor End continues to be the centre of excellence.”

Debbie, who was a pupil at Moor End from 1981 to 1986, went on to attend Huddersfield New College and the University College of Ripon and York St John’s where she completed a four-year honours degree in education.

She started teaching in Saltburn, North Yorkshire, before a spell teaching children from around the world at an international school in Barcelona, Spain. Debbie has taught at Kirklees schools since 1999.

The new Beaumont Primary Academy is being built in the grounds of Moor End Academy and when it opens in September will have 630 places. The school is currently operating from modular buildings and has 78 pupils aged for to 11 at present. Along with Moor End Academy and Beaumont Primary, the campus also includes Woodhouse Pre-School for two to four-year-olds.

Debbie, who grew up in Crosland Moor and lives at Beaumont Park, said: “We are very committed to working together as a campus and offering a high quality education from two to 16. We also want to engage with the local community along the way.”