Disaster has struck for Brighouse’s Winter Olympics snowboarding hopeful Katie Ormerod.

The Team GB athlete has been ruled out of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games following a severe fracture to her right heel bone.

The 20-year-old was due to compete in snowboard slopestyle and snowboard big air and will undergo emergency surgery on Friday morning.

The broken foot comes just a day after Katie fractured her wrist in training.

Despite that, she had vowed to carry on and try and win a medal for her country.

But on Thursday it was revealed that a second accident has put her out of the South Korea Olympics for good.

Mike Hay, Team GB Chef de Mission said: “We are deeply sorry for Katie and her fellow snowboarders who have lost a valued member of their close-knit team.

“She is a world class competitor across both disciplines and we are desperately disappointed for her. From everyone at Team GB we wish her all the best for her recovery.”

Dan Hunt, British Ski and Snowboard Performance Director said: “We are all devastated for Katie who was in strong form coming into the Olympics. She is a talented athlete and wonderful role model.

“At a young age she has already achieved highly within the sport, most recently with gold at the World Cup in Russia last year.

“Her determined and fearless nature will see her come back from this and reach the exciting potential and future that is ahead of her.

“We wish her all the best and with four park and pipe snowboarders competing, her teammates will now be giving their all for her as well as their nation over these games.”