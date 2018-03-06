Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A disqualified driver who got behind the wheel claims he had no idea he was banned.

Ryan Fletcher, of Blenheim Drive in Batley , appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

He pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without inurance.

The 26-year-old was stopped by police as he drove along Woodhead Road in Birstall on January 12 this year.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley explained that he was banned from driving at court hearing held in his absence and he was not aware of these proceedings.

He told magistrates: “He was unaware of the court order and was shocked when police stopped him as he did not know he had been banned.”

Magistrates agreed to adjourn his case until May 30.

This is so that Fletcher can put forward a special reasons argument to avoid having his licence endorsed with penalty points for the offences.