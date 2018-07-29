Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars targeted a pensioner in his own home after pretending to check a leak in his garden.

It’s thought two men were involved in the distraction burglary at the victim’s home in Batley on Thursday, when one man rang the doorbell pretending to be checking a leak.

While he accompanied the victim - a man in his 70s - outside, another entered the house through an insecure front door.

Cash and jewellery were stolen in the burglary on Wayne Close at around 12pm.

The thieves have been described as white males with Irish accents.

Officers described the first man as 5ft 6in, of slim build in his late teens or early 20s wearing a blue and white striped top.

The other man was described as being of stocky build, in his late 30s to early 40s and was wearing a red shirt and dark bottoms.

Det Insp Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was a despicable crime carried out against a vulnerable man in his own home.

“We would like to remind people to keep their doors locked at all times to help prevent this type of offence.

“If you are not sure if a cold caller is genuine ask to see some identification of ask their name and a contact number for their company. Genuine callers will not mind waiting while you check out their details.”

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police on 101 quoting 13180368955.