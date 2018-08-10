Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More details about a knife attack on a taxi driver have been revealed.

The 36-year-old victim was left in a serious but stable condition after he was chased from the cab at the BP petrol station on Bradford Road, Batley, in the early hours of Friday morning last week.

West Yorkshire Police have said the victim had picked up two male customers from the Crown Cars depot on South Street, Dewsbury, and was driving towards Batley when the attack took place.

The taxi was overtaken by a silver Ford Galaxy which pulled in front of him. He continued driving before pulling into the garage opposite the Tesco Extra store. A second car - a silver Volkswagen Golf - and the Galaxy then began to follow him and tried to ram the taxi.

The victim and two customers got out the car and tried to flee before a group of men chased them down and attacked the taxi driver with a knife. He was stabbed in the head, leg and arm in the attack.

Detectives are now trying to track down the two male customers in the taxi. Anyone who can help is urged to contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180383141.