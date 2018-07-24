Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Local favourite Dixons Milk Ices is enjoying its busiest summer for at least 12 years - and has now revealed plans to expand outside Huddersfield.

Dixons, which has been making ice cream in the town since 1961, has produced around 70 tonnes of the cold stuff during an exceptionally busy summer.

Production manager Jack Dixon has now revealed the company’s expansion plans.

He said: “Our Lockwood store will be having a new facelift at the start of 2019 and we are also in the process of opening our second franchised parlour in the Heckmondwike/Birstall area with talks of more (ice cream parlours) to come.”

The address for the proposed new location is on a small industrial park off Huddersfield Road at Heckmondwike.

The businessman behind the plans - who has yet to go public - is hoping to open the new parlour in 2019. If successful, the same businessman has plans to open other outlets.

Mr Dixon said the warm summer had seen sales really take off.

“We have been producing non-stop every single day,” he said. “We have sat down and attempted to calculate the amount of milk ice that we have produced since the start of the summer season, April 1.

“Our calculations show that we have produced around 70 tonnes so far this summer and it’s not over yet!”

He said extra staff had been taken on to cope with increased demand.

“Due to the increase in production and sales we have increased our workforce at Lockwood to over 21 and introduced a new ice cream van to the Salendine Nook/Lindley area,” he said.

“We have not just increased our milk ice output - the director Charles Dixon and myself introduced a new luxury whippy mix into production. This is currently being sold in varied outlets and one of our ice cream vans.”

Mr Dixon said the opening of rival ice cream parlours hadn’t affected sales at Dixons.

He said: “There has been an increase in other ice cream parlours throughout Huddersfield and beyond, however this has not impacted the sales of our wonderful milk ice.

“It has been the busiest summer in over 12 years and one of the best we have ever had.”