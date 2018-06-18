Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A senior doctor who quizzed a patient about her love life and told her to take sex toys to his Huddersfield surgery has been struck off.

Gynaecologist Dr Iftekhar Ahmed, 51, was accused of asking the woman patient:

- what sexual positions she adopted with her partner and whether she used vibrators and other aids

- if she watched pornography and even offered to download some on her laptop

- if she would take the sex toys into the surgery

The married father-of-two also allegedly conducted an intimate inspection of the woman’s private parts without her consent and without offering her a chaperone.

It was also claimed he watched the patient undress and failed to offer her anything to cover her lower body later urging the woman not to tell anyone saying he would “be in trouble”.

The woman known as Patient A, was said to have felt ‘’afraid, shocked, disgusted and vulnerable’’ by her treatment at the Princess Royal Health Centre on Greenhead Road.

Patient A told the tribunal: “There was no misunderstanding, I knew exactly what he meant when he asked me these things. I asked him if he had any free condoms and he got this package for me.

“Then he looked around in his office to check nobody was there and then straight away asked if I watched pornography. I wanted to say something but I didn’t know what he would do. I just said yes. I was very confused and disgusted in myself.

“He said he could come to my house and download porn onto my laptop. I just wanted to get out, get my medication and my treatment. I didn’t know why he kept asking me this. He did say: “I’m just going to examine you, if that’s okay with you”. I just said yes.

“He pulled the curtain across halfway and stood at the curtain and watched me undress. He just stood there and stared at me. This was an awkward situation, he just asked me to take my clothes off. He then told me to get on the bed and I did, I just said OK.

“After the first examination he asked me if I would like a chaperone and she came in this time and stood next to me. He acted as if the first examination next happened. This again was awkward for me. The assistant came in and asked me if I was okay, I must have looked terrified.

“His behaviour was not professional. He asked me if I liked the examination and asked me if I liked having sex.”

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester was told the woman in her 40s had initially gone to the clinic for advice about sexual health in August 2013.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Lawyer for the General Medical Council Mrs Emma Gilsenan said: “He was working as a specialist doctor in obstetrics and gynaecology and worked in sexual health and urinary medicine.

“These were a course of two consultations with Patient A but Dr Ahmed asked her inappropriate questions about her private life which were not clinically indicated. He asked her what sexual positions occurred between Patient A and her partner.

“He asked her what sex toys she used and whether she liked “licking” or words to that effect. After asking her this he began pulling his tongue out. He asked her whether she feels like having sex after an intimate examination was undertaken. He asked her if she liked pornography, and if she watched it. He also told her he could install pornography on her laptop at home.

“He asked her if he could come over to her address and install pornography on her laptop.”

The second consultation occurred in January 2015 during which Ahmed, of Alwoodley, Leeds, carried out two intimate examinations of Patient A.

Mrs Gilsenan added: “She felt afraid, shocked, disgusted and vulnerable. She was worried about speaking about it because he was an authority figure.

“This was a breach of trust. Dr Ahmed accepts undertaking intimate examinations with Patient A. He accepts asking questions in relation to sexual positions and toys, but claims they were clinically indicated and denies asking her to bring sex toys to the next consultation.

“He accepts he asks questions about her sex life, saying this was clinically motivated. He accepts he was asking about “licking” claiming it was clinically motivated. He denies sexually motivated conduct. He accepts he stuck his tongue out at her and wiggled it.

“But he denies performing an intimate inspection of her without her consent, he denies watching her undress. He accepts he asked her about watching pornography.”

The hearing was told Ahmed from Bangladesh - who is not legally represented - was alerted to the tribunal but he has since moved away from the UK, It is believed he currently lives in America with his family.

He was banned from the medical register for life.

The MPTS, sitting in Manchester, said in its judgment: “The Tribunal was concerned that Dr Ahmed abused his position of trust as a genito-urinary doctor: a role in which he would have routinely conducted intimate examinations on walk-in patients, some who may have been vulnerable.

“The tribunal found that his sexual misconduct would seriously undermine public trust in the profession.

“In all the circumstances, the Tribunal concluded that Dr Ahmed’s behaviour was fundamentally incompatible with being a doctor. Accordingly, it determined to erase his name from the medical register in order to protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of the public, maintain public confidence in the profession, and declare and uphold proper standards of conduct and behaviour.”