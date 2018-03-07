Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man damaged the window of a dog grooming salon in a rage – when his pet bichon frise got more of a trim than he bargained for.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that Adrian Wolfenden regularly paid to get his beloved pooch’s fur trimmed.

So he and his wife were distraught when their cute pet was returned to them with her “fluffy and curly hair” completely shaved off.

Wolfenden responded to being offered half of his cash back by wrecking a window at the Holmfirth Dog Grooming business.

The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage at the Huddersfield court where he was slammed by a district judge for taking the law into his own hands.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said that the victim was Vickie Cahill, who runs the dog grooming business which is based in Norridge Bottom, Holmfirth.

She said: “Mr Wolfenden was not happy about the service she provided in relation to his dog and there was an argument about that.

“She offered him half of his money back and he left the store.”

The following day on September 3 Ms Cahill realised that the shop window had been smashed.

Blood left by the window linked Wolfenden, of Lower Greave Road in Meltham, to the crime and he was arrested.

He denied any wrongdoing in interview but pleaded guilty to the offence at court.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said: “It seems people think so much of their pets that if they think an offence has been committed against them they react out of all proportion.

“This dog is a little bichon frise, loved by the family. A cute little dog that has fluffy, curly hair.

“The dog was taken for its hair to be trimmed and when they went to collect the dog, the dog had been shaved completely bald.

“That caused great distress and Mr Wolfenden’s wife was in tears.”

Mr Sisson-Pell told the court that Wolfenden demanded his money back but was only given half of the cash he spent.

He said: “He lost his temper and broke the window. He was in distress at what happened to the dog.

“Looking back he says ‘what a plonker’, that he just made the situation worse.

“He realises how stupid he’s been and has come to court today, accepted my advice and pleaded guilty.”

District Judge Adrian Lower described the offence as “stupid.”

He told Wolfenden: “If everyone who ever had a disagreement with a business took the law into their own hands by smashing windows when something upset them then we’d be in a terrible state.

“We live in a civilised society and you deal with matters like these through the civil courts.”

Wolfenden was ordered to pay £100 compensation to Ms Cahil as well as a £80 fine and £85 court costs.

As he and his wife left the court they declined to speak to the Examiner, except to say that it was “really wrong and terrible” what happened to their pet.

After the case Ms Cahill, 35, said she had never experienced a reaction like that from a client before.

She said she and a teenage Saturday girl were in the shop at the time and both were “really frightened.”

She said the dog’s hair was really “knotty” and rather than hurt it by trying to brush out the knots she decided to remove it.

“I did what was best for the dog,” she said. “I have been in business nearly 18 years and have never experienced anything like that before.”