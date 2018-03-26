Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are warning dog owners to keep their pets on a lead after illegal snares were found in Holme Valley woodland.

Lucie Cuttell took this photo of a West Yorkshire Police poster that warned dog owners that illegal snares had been found in Holmbridge woodland near Bottom’s Dam.

It’s not known who had planted the snares to trap animals but they may be linked to suspected badger baiting.

Lucie wrote: “The thing I want to know is why are they doing it in this wood when so many people walk their dogs there, and who is doing it?”

Others reported that a dog had previously been caught in a snare.

Just days before, West Yorkshire Police ’s Wildlife Crime Unit had been called to the Holmfirth area over possible badger baiting.

On Facebook they said: “Officers attended and dealt with a possible badger baiting incidents in the Holmfirth area. Enquires established that two dogs had escaped from a field and no offences had occurred.”