If this spec-tacular pooch doesn’t raise a smile to your face then you’re made of stone.

The mutt, called Bailey, was spotted sorting a fabulous pair of goggles (or should that be doggles?) and enjoying the sunshine while hanging out of its owner’s car window at traffic lights in Halifax town centre on Tuesday.

Passer-by Fiona Armstrong was bowled over by him, and ran after the car to get a quick photo (as you do). Luckily, the car pulled over to let her take a snap of his hilarious face.

Fiona said: “His little face instantly lifted my mood. I asked the lady, who was driving, if I could take his photo but the traffic lights changed to green and I thought I’d missed my chance! She went and pulled up around the corner so I could catch up and have a puppy hug! He really made a difference to my otherwise downtrodden day.”

Fiona posted the pictures on social media, only to find his owner had a tragic story behind owning him.

Bev Ackroyd, who owns Bailey, said: “He was bought not long after losing my 20-year-old son William to bone cancer in 2015.

“Bailey has brought me and my family much happiness and I don’t know how I would’ve coped without him during those horrific months after he passed away.”