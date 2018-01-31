Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The brutal killing of a dog which was tied up, stabbed in the head, stuffed into a suitcase and dumped on a remote roadside, is being investigated.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dead dog was found in a fly-tipped suitcase in countryside above Halifax.

The animal charity said the ‘big strong healthy’ male bull breed was wearing a collar and lead which was found wrapped around his front legs, as if to restrain him.

The case was abandoned alongside a fridge freezer in a layby on Heath Hill Road, Warley.

Calderdale Council workers made the grim discovery last Friday and called the RSPCA.

It is not known if the dog was still alive when it was abandoned but investigators say the suitcase appears to have been sealed with extra wrapping and cable ties to prevent the animal from getting out.

RSPCA inspector Sophie John said: “The case was wrapped in black plastic and cable tied shut.

“When the council workers opened it they found the dog, wrapped in plastic bags.

“His head had been wrapped in towels and a pillowcase which were soaked in blood.

“He had a large stab wound to the head, some 2.5 inches long, caused by what we believe to have been a single sided blade.

“We don’t know whether this poor boy died before or after being put inside the case, but what is clear is that someone has gone to great lengths to dispose of him, very likely after brutally killing him.”

Veterinary opinion is that he died around 36 hours before being found, which would have been last Wednesday, January 24.

The inspector added: “He wasn’t wearing an identification tag and wasn’t microchipped so at the moment we have no way of tracing his owner.

“He appears to have been a big strong healthy dog, presumably friendly, based on him having allowed someone to restrain him as I believe he has been.

“That someone could do something as utterly cruel as this makes me feel sick.”

The dog is described as mostly black with a white triangular patch on his chest and stomach. He has a white patch on one front leg. The toes on both his back feet are white. The collar he was wearing was black leather and the lead was a silver chain lead.

The suitcase was red and black leather with a stripe across one corner. There was a red electronics cable in the case along with bits of string, a shoelace, an old tie and some superglue.

Inspector John said: “If anyone knows who this dog belonged to, or saw anyone dumping this case in the couple of days leading up to Friday that might help my investigation, please call me on 0300 123 8018.”

To donate to the RSPCA go to www.rspca.org.uk/give