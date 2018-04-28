Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dog walker felt ‘appalled’ to come across these commercial-style fridges dumped in the middle of a country lane.

Kate Betts reported the fly-tipping to Kirklees Council after she spotted it on Shaw Fields Lane above Slaithwaite on Friday at around 7.30am.

The former journalist, who now works as a media consultant, said: “I thought it was a bed base when I first saw it from a distance, but was appalled to see it was four giant fridges or freezers when I got closer. I know it’s difficult to take items to the tip, but that is no excuse to do something as selfish as this.

“A car that came down the lane only just managed to squeeze past by driving on the grass verge.”

Kate, of Slaithwaite, added: “It looked like the units were some sort of industrial fridges, freezers or cooling cabinets which I imagine came from a shop fit-out. So someone knows who has done this and they should be ashamed.”

She reported the fly-tipping to Kirklees Council and was told that it would be dealt with as a priority.

Beauty spots, lay-bys, verges and country lanes across Kirklees have been blighted by repeated fly-tipping in recent months. Large amounts of waste has previously been dumped at New Hey Road at Scammonden and at Sandy Lane, Crosland Hill.

Dumped waste has included bricks and wood to household items such as sofas and beds.