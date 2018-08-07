Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Those with a nervous disposition should look away now...

This picture was taken from the summit of the temporary mast at Emley Moor - and it might leave you feeling a bit dizzy.

The photo, taken by Iain Leyland, was snapped looking down as he stepped from the lift at the side onto the mast itself.

He said: “When you see the men going up in the little basket to work on the new mast this is where the basket lands.

“This is that initial step from the basket (on the left) across to the structure. Of course there are always at least two points of attachment so they can’t fall but at this point it’s probably best not to look down!”

Another picture shows the view of the original mast, also known as the Arqiva Tower, next to it.

The temporary mast - standing at 317m - was erected earlier this year and is due to remain until the end of 2021.