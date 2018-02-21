The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been badly hurt in a stabbing in Slaithwaite .

Police and ambulance crews were called to Royd Street in the Hill Top area of the village shortly before 2pm today and found a 47-year-old man injured at the scene.

He had suffered wounds to his chest and arm and was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and taken to a police station for questioning.

The incident is thought to have started in a house on Royd Street near Hill Top Stores and then spilled outside.

The road was sealed off while police carried out a forensic examination of the scene.

One resident who did not wish to be named said: “I could hear shouting, one of them said ‘it’s in my f****** hand’ and the other something like ‘don’t f****** stab me’ and then it all went quiet.”

The woman said she then left to pick up her child and when she returned there were about eight police vehicles blocking Royd Street.

She added: “I then saw three police bring one man out and put him in the van.

“It’s shocking. The kids were playing on the cricket field just around the corner and they were told to go home.

“The corner shop is closed but I’m not sure if that’s because the injured man ran for help.

“I wish I’d done more but I didn’t know what was going on and then it all went quiet so I just thought it had calmed down. I hope he’s not badly injured.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed one man had been injured and another man arrested.